See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2021 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

The show must go on, and for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the show returns to form as it comes back indoors at the Barclays Center in New York City. Not only will big stars and musicians like Doja Cat, who doubles as host and performer, Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X be nominated for awards and perform for an actual audience, but they’ll also be going down the carpet in full glam. So, check out all the best looks of the night below.

Paris Hilton. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kim Petras. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Bailey. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Chlöe. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Leslie Grace. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Ed Sheeran. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Dove Cameron. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Lance Bass, Nick Lachey and AJ McLean. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Dun. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Fat Joe. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Troye Sivan. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kacey Musgraves. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Bella Poarch. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Normani. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Harlow. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

TAINY. Photo: Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

The Kid Laroi. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

LilHuddy. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Doja Cat. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Shawn Mendes. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Quen Blackwell. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Flo Milli. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Saweetie. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Madison Beer. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Camila Cabello. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage