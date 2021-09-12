See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2021 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X.
The show must go on, and for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the show returns to form as it comes back indoors at the Barclays Center in New York City. Not only will big stars and musicians like Doja Cat, who doubles as host and performer, Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X be nominated for awards and perform for an actual audience, but they’ll also be going down the carpet in full glam. So, check out all the best looks of the night below.
Paris Hilton.
Kim Petras.
Halle Bailey.
Chlöe.
Leslie Grace.
Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper.
Ed Sheeran.
Dove Cameron.
Lance Bass, Nick Lachey and AJ McLean.
Josh Dun.
Fat Joe.
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne.
Troye Sivan.
Kacey Musgraves.
Bella Poarch.
Normani.
Jack Harlow.
TAINY.
Olivia Rodrigo.
The Kid Laroi.
LilHuddy.
Doja Cat.
Shawn Mendes.
Quen Blackwell.
Flo Milli.
Saweetie.
Lil Nas X.
Madison Beer.
Camila Cabello.
Symone and Kandy Muse.
