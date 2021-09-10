If You Want to Watch the VMAs, You Might Need a Cable Log-in

Here’s hoping this year’s performers can perform to more than just two people! Photo: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

After last year’s weird pre-vaccine attempt at awards show normalcy, the 2021 Video Music Awards is back and healing as it reclaims its spot at the Barclays Center with a “fan-filled” show. The VMAs will also be hosted by Doja Cat with performances by the hostess herself, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, and more. So, if you’re wondering how you can tune into this weekend’s show, let’s get into it (yuh):

Before the main show even starts, the VMAs will also be streaming a special preshow on MTV’s Twitter page, hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa with Tinashe as a celebrity correspondent, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. The special will include performances from Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia, and Polo G.

When it comes to watching the main 2021 VMAs show though, look no further than your cable box. This year’s show will simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and the CW Network. It will not be available to stream live on Paramount+, for some reason, even if one might expect ViacomCBS’s flagship streaming service to carry one of the company’s most high-profile live events of the year. If you don’t have cable, you can ask your parents or friends to share their cable log-in info, but if streaming is your main form of watching, you’re not at a total loss. Streaming services with live television options like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV can work as well. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT this Sunday, September 12.