A Stairwell Collapse Endangered Reba McEntire, But She’s Okay!

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Reba McEntire can survive that jerk Brock walking out on her at the same time her daughter got pregnant. You don’t think a little building collapse would stop her, do you? Okay, the events of Reba are not biographical, but McEntire is a survivor, and she was rescued from a stairwell collapse in Oklahoma this week. Per Billboard, McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn were among several people rescued from a stairwell collapse in Atoka, OK. She and her team were checking out a historic building when the stairs gave out. There were no serious injuries. KXII News 12 shared footage of McEntire being rescued by firefighters. “We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak. It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it. And then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Coby Scherrill, a member of Reba’s team, told News 12. McEntire and her team were scouting the building, which is over 100-years-old, for an upcoming project.