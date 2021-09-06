Actor Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, Vulture can confirm. According to the police, Williams was discovered by a family member. The death is being investigated, according to authorities, and the cause of death has not yet been released. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” Williams’s family said in a statement. He was 54.

Williams’s portrayal of The Wire’s enigmatic Omar Little earned him widespread critical acclaim, and starting in 2010, he starred as Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire. More recently, his roles in Lovecraft County, When They See Us, The Night Of, and the HBO biopic Bessie garnered him Emmy nominations. Williams was also active in community outreach in his native New York City, founding a nonprofit called Making Kids Win to combat gun violence and youth incarceration. In 2018, he released an HBO documentary on juvenile incarceration titled Raised in the System. “I believe we have enough resources within our community that we should be able to go back into our cities and take back our kids, the ones that are perpetrating and the ones that are being perpetrated upon — they’re all ours,” Williams told Vulture in 2018.

Tributes to Williams flooded social media in the wake of his death, with James Gunn writing, “Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him.” See more tributes to Williams below.

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss.



Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS — Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Devastating. The talent. What a life and career.



One of the best television characters of all time. Omar Little.



Rest, Michael K Williams… https://t.co/jV9OmfaqZh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a wonderful talent and even better community spokesman and activist ... He was a fixture in all community affairs in Brooklyn/NYC .... I am stunned to be writing this. Rest In Peace — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) September 6, 2021