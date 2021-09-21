Adam DeVine to Star in Pitch Perfect TV Reboot

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collect

Adam Devine will star in a reboot of Pitch Perfect for Peacock, reprising his role as Bumper Allen, whom Devine himself describes as “really serious about acapella to the point that it’s weird.” Peacock has ordered the series from Universal Television and intends to air it on the NBCUniversal streaming service. It will be written by Megan Amram (The Good Place, An Emmy for Megan), who will also serve as showrunner.

The series is set several years after the initial Pitch Perfect film, with DeVine’s Bumper Allen moving to Germany in hopes of reviving his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Bumper is the primary antagonist in the first Pitch Perfect film as the leader of the rival all-male a capella group the Treblemakers. He appears in a smaller role in the second film and is absent from the third.

Brownstone Productions’ Elizabeth Banks (who stars in all three Pitch Perfect movies and directed Pitch Perfect 2) and Max Handelman, along with Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer, will executive-produce. Devine and Amram will also executive-produce.