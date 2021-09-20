Adele Shoots, Scores an Instagram Confirmation With Rich Paul

Look, an Instagram official couple! Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Send your love to Adele’s new lover — Rich Paul, that is. The singer-songwriter went Instagram official with the star NBA agent, posting a photo together after the two attended Lakers player Anthony Davis’s wedding to Marlen P on September 18. She posted the black-and-white couple photo alongside two of just herself, and simply captioned the post with one red heart. It comes two months after the couple were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA finals in late July, after which a source told “Page Six” they were “100 percent” dating. Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Paul alluded to seeing a pop star in a New Yorker profile, but told the magazine, “I’m not dating, I’m single.”

That also seemed to be true of Adele at the time, with the singer continuing to hang out with once-rumored fling Skepta through this summer. People reported in late October 2020 that the two Brits were dating, although Adele indirectly shot down the report on Instagram, referring to herself as “single” afterward. Yet she was spotted with the rapper, a longtime friend, as recently as mid-July, a week before that NBA game with Rich Paul; it’s unclear if or when their relationship ended. Depending on how you interpret all that, either Skepta or Paul marks Adele’s first public relationship since her divorce from her husband of seven years, Simon Kornecki, in 2019. Regardless, she’s clearly living her best life right now — aside from, you know, still holding that new album over our heads.