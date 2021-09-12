Photo: Rob Ball/WireImage

Alanis Morissette is speaking out on the multiple relationships she had with men while under the age of consent in a new documentary. “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part,” she says in the doc. “I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape.”

According to the Washington Post, Morissette worked with documentarian Alison Klayman on Jagged, a new film on the Canadian musician’s life and impact. But Morissette will not be attending the film’s premiere at TIFF Tuesday, September 14.

Morissette does not name any of her abusers, but she has previously wrote about the negative impact these relationships had on her in the song “Hands Clean.” In her Self profile of Morissette, Nicole Cliffe called the lyrics “a master class in grooming a minor.” In the documentary, Morissette says that attempts to ask for help when these things were happening to her “kind of fell on deaf ears.”