It looks like Annie Live! is turning into an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mini-reunion. NBC announced today that Jane Krakowski will join the cast to play the equal parts dastardly and hammy role of Lily St. Regis, who poses as the orphan’s mother to get a payout from Daddy Warbucks. Krakowski will share scenes with the only thespian who can match her levels of on-caméra camp, Tituss Burgess, who has been cast as Rooster, and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. This news comes after the announcement that the show has found its Annie in Celina Smith. NBC’s Annie Live! will air December 2. In a fall movie season full of musical fives, a ten will be speaking.
It Goes Without Saying That Jane Krakowski Has Joined Annie Live!
The power that this has. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images