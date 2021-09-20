Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.