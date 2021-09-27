The CW Is Rebooting Horny Space Opera Babylon 5

Photo: Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Got a feeling we’re not on Chromatica anymore. The CW announced it’s in development on a reboot of Babylon 5, the 1990s space opera. Serving it future-history style, the new series will completely revamp the original. It follows John Sheridan, a mysterious “Earthforce” officer assigned to space station Babylon 5. The five-mile-long base sits in neutral space, receiving visits from travelers, smugglers, explorers, and diplomats from across the galaxy, escaping the “constant threat of war.” “His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally triggers a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead of us, putting Sheridan and the rest of the B5 crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race,” the logline reads. All that … and the aliens are hot — Doja Cat’s–“Need to Know”–video hot, if we’re lucky. As if made exclusively for Lily from Sex Education, the original Babylon 5 intersperses intergalactic warfare with alien romance. Talk about battle for your life. Created by J. Michael Straczynski, Babylon 5 was a sci-fi phenomenon known for its five-year arc within five seasons. Straczynski continued to expand the universe but most recently created, wrote, and ran Netflix’s fan favorite Sense8 with the Wachowski sisters. Babylon 5 is set at the CW, but until we get a release date, it’s just like Gaga said: “That’s gossip.”