memes

Gary the Snail’s Jockstrap Led the Dawn of Chromatica Memes

By
Wait! Did you hear that? It might be gossip. Photo: Twitter/@vmas

At exactly 7:21 p.m. EST on September 2, 2021, the impossible happened: Lady Gaga posted a meme. The news? Babe it was breaking. [*Cardi B voice*] THE REASON? Stefani dropped — no, slammed — her never-been-done-before, highly-teased Dawn of Chromatica remix album onto us all. Filled with sliving remixes containing sliving features — like Ashnikko’s hyperpop addition to the already glorified “Plastic Doll,” or a “911” with a Charli XCX note so high it called me a power bottom — this record is, no surprise, next level. And, of course, in perfect unison, Twitter agreed. Okay, fine: we’ll round up the best, slimiest, and most chaotic memes celebrating yet another Gaga slay. Wait! Did you hear that? It might be gossip.

Lady Gaga made a meme …

Me:

New York’s Hottest Club is:

Instagram Filters are quaking.

POV Manny Jacinto in Nine Perfect Strangers made you another smoothie.

P[rayers]aws up lol.

Going back to the office like.

Adam Driver feature when.

If you’re answer isn’t “Plastic Doll,” why?

TFW Dawn of Chromatica makes you gay.

Legally, I can’t say this is also me.

A BBL? You mean listen to the Chromatica remix album?

Who hacked Gaga’s Twitter account.

Tea spill slay werk.

*Something about Tiffany being quiet*

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Gary the Snail’s Jockstrap Led the Dawn of Chromatica Memes