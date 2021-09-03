Gary the Snail’s Jockstrap Led the Dawn of Chromatica Memes

Wait! Did you hear that? It might be gossip. Photo: Twitter/@vmas

At exactly 7:21 p.m. EST on September 2, 2021, the impossible happened: Lady Gaga posted a meme. The news? Babe it was breaking. [*Cardi B voice*] THE REASON? Stefani dropped — no, slammed — her never-been-done-before, highly-teased Dawn of Chromatica remix album onto us all. Filled with sliving remixes containing sliving features — like Ashnikko’s hyperpop addition to the already glorified “Plastic Doll,” or a “911” with a Charli XCX note so high it called me a power bottom — this record is, no surprise, next level. And, of course, in perfect unison, Twitter agreed. Okay, fine: we’ll round up the best, slimiest, and most chaotic memes celebrating yet another Gaga slay. Wait! Did you hear that? It might be gossip.

Lady Gaga made a meme …

Me:

🚨 BUY DAWN OF CHROMATICA ON ITUNES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QllQv8Wjpq — ber 〄 ᵈᵃʷⁿ ᵒᶠ ᶜʰʳᵒᵐᵃᵗᶦᶜᵃ (@berublue) September 3, 2021

New York’s Hottest Club is:

Dawn Of Chromatica is playing down there pic.twitter.com/PTPoRMLfFd — pedro (@hausofmalamente) September 3, 2021

Instagram Filters are quaking.

I DON'T pic.twitter.com/VSRhxugmhj — M I G U E L (@gagacrucify) September 2, 2021

POV Manny Jacinto in Nine Perfect Strangers made you another smoothie.

omg my smoothie looks so good pic.twitter.com/CS6TvvTGRP — wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) September 2, 2021

P[rayers]aws up lol.

EXACTLY MOM, WE LOVE A RELIGIOUS QUEEN 💓💚⚔️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0XlF8Wtkne — chriX | DAWN OF CHROMATICA 💚💓⚔️ (@wheresmywigggg) September 2, 2021

Going back to the office like.

Dawn off to chromatica pic.twitter.com/oxC9QMClCR — Mark #The〄A (@EnigmaAnimus) September 3, 2021

Adam Driver feature when.

Father, Son And Dawn Of Chromatica pic.twitter.com/wVjzyJkiDo — NIGHT CRAWLING M8 R9 (@_gagafied) September 2, 2021

If you’re answer isn’t “Plastic Doll,” why?

best Chromatica remix song GO — Vulture (@vulture) September 3, 2021

TFW Dawn of Chromatica makes you gay.

gaga woke up today and chose goofiness & we’re all here for it! pic.twitter.com/F2xxdV1s24 — claud (@IavenderbIondes) September 2, 2021

Legally, I can’t say this is also me.

A BBL? You mean listen to the Chromatica remix album?

something about chromatica era gaga 😭 pic.twitter.com/oq4u07ArHB — allure (new) (@gagallure) September 2, 2021

Who hacked Gaga’s Twitter account.

Tea spill slay werk.

Lady Gaga recording Babylon pic.twitter.com/D5Cy82WRgh — Sutton Stracke Stan Account (@yolandafister) September 3, 2021

*Something about Tiffany being quiet*