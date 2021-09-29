Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Says He’s ‘Cancer Free’

Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Yeah, we’re feeling this. Mark Hoppus, singer and bassist for Blink-182, announced on Instagram that he’s “cancer free” after telling fans earlier this year he had been undergoing chemotherapy. Back in June, 49-year-old Hoppus said he’d been in chemo for three months; he later added that he had stage-four lymphoma. Now, on September 29, Hoppus said he got the good news from his oncologist and that he’d be recovering for the rest of the year. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” he wrote. The pop-punk icon went on, “Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?” From us to you, Mark: W!