Bob Dylan, an objectively hilarious man who also recently turned 80, announced a remarkably optimistic bit of touring news today: He plans to embark on a global tour until 2024, an alleged year in our future, with the first set of dates beginning this fall in the United States. Rolling Stone reports that this Never Ending Tour (second in name notoriety only to Phil Collins’s Not Dead Yet Tour from 2016) marks an end to the longest period of time Dylan has spent away from performing since the early ’80s; this also reminds Vulture of a recent Daily Mail story, which included paparazzi photos of Dylan out on the town for the first time in a decade. Interestingly, Dylan’s 39th album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, finally gave him his first Billboard No. 1 hit upon its release in April 2020 with “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute opus about JFK’s assassination. Yeah, that’s right. “Subterranean Homesick Blues” can suck it.
Bob Dylan Making Tour Plans Through 2024 Is More Shocking Than His Going Electric
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images