Bob Odenkirk Is Back at Bob Oden-work

S’all good, man. After Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the Albuquerque set of Better Caul Saul in July due to what he confirmed to be a “small heart attack,” the actor has recovered and is back at work. Today, the Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a makeup chair on the set of the show’s sixth season, captioned, “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!” Odenkirk, a certified cutie/dreamboat/matinee idol, is being performatively modest with the caption here, but that is his wont and we’ll allow it.

