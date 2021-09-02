The People Who Make Ted Lasso Can See Your Tweets, You Know

Okay, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is there is online discourse about Ted Lasso, but the good news is that some of it is just silly. In response to online speculation that the character Roy Kent is not in fact played by regular-human actor Brett Goldstein — but is instead a CGI character of some sort — the living and breathing Goldstein himself took to Instagram. “A fucking load of mad shit happening on the internet today,” he said (but in a British accent, so the swearing doesn’t seem as vulgar). “I just wanna clear up something once and for all: I am a completely real, normal, human man, who just happens to live in a VFX house.” He went on to insist that he does “normal human, basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data.” While this doesn’t necessarily refute these claims, and despite how he looks and how his voice sounds like an angry li’l Muppet, Roy Kent is not an animated character (probably!). But if we are to learn anything real from this, let it be that the Ted Lasso team is clearly an extremely online bunch with a tight social-media strategy, so that may very well be Jason Sudeikis himself liking all of your mean tweets about his show. Awkward!

Related