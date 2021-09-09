Get Your Ball Gowns Ready: Bridgerton Experience Announced for 2022

Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Live out your Bridgerton fantasies this winter! Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever present The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, a live concert experience featuring beloved characters and moments from the series. Guests will be transported to England’s Regency-era London, enjoy string quartet and dance performances, and have a chance to be named the season’s Diamond by the queen herself. The experience will kick off in early 2022, beginning in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington D.C., with more cities to be announced in the future.

“Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series, from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack.” says Greg Lombardo, the head of experiences at Netflix. The experience features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix’s modiste to get fitted for the occasion and a stop at an underground Regency-era painting studio to strike a regal pose. Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer, says they are “thrilled to be partnering with Fever and Netflix again to further expand on these efforts, and now bring Bridgerton fans in the U.S. and Canada an immersive experience everyone will love.”

Fans are encouraged to sign up to the wait list to receive early information on ticket availability by city at BridgertonExperience.com.