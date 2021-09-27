Spears. Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears’s legal team says that Jamie Spears “has crossed unfathomable lines,” in response to new allegations raised in the latest New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, that Britney’s private communications were recorded. The doc aired September 24 on FX/Hulu.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Monday filed a third request with the court to immediately remove and suspend Britney’s father from his role in the conservatorship. Rosengart points out that the Times documentary alleged that recordings captured conversations between Britney and her lawyer, and that attorney-client conversations are expected to be treated as “sacrosanct.” The filing states that the allegations warrant a serious investigation, because California, where Britney resides, is a “two-party” state requiring the consent of both parties for an audio recording.

”Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications— especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a statement released to Vulture. “Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony.”

In the new filing, Rosengart says that Jamie’s alleged abuses, which Britney herself testified to, “stripped [Britney] of her dignity.” The filing states that “every day and every hour” that Jamie remains as Britney’s conservator is not only toxic but causes Britney “anguish and pain.” Rosengart’s filing also says that Britney “ will no longer be bullied or extorted, nor will she further tolerate her father’s abuse, with its apparent misogynistic underpinnings.”

Rosengart argues to the court in the five-page filing that there is now “overwhelming evidence” to remove Jamie from his position controlling his daughter’s finances. He said this “must happen by no later than September 29.” Britney, he adds, “emphatically consents to the termination of the conservatorship in its entirety, this fall.”

Jamie’s attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment.

A hearing on Britney’s request to remove her father is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 29, at 1:30 p.m. PT.