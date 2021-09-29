Britney Spears’s Father Jamie Suspended From Conservatorship After 13 Years

Spears. Photo: WireImage

After 13 years of micromanaging all aspects of Britney Spears’s life, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny has officially removed her 69-year-old father Jamie Spears from controlling and overseeing her $60 million estate. At a pivotal court hearing on Wednesday, September 29, Jamie was removed from serving as the conservator of his 39-year-old daughter’s estate, a role he has held since the conservatorship was put in place at Jamie’s request in 2008.

During the more than two-hour long Zoom hearing, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart made an impassioned plea to the court outlining all the reasons why Jamie staying on as part of his daughter’s case for one more day would not be in her best interest. Both Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, were present, but Britney herself did not make a virtual appearance.

Since taking over as Britney’s lawyer in July, at her request, Rosengart has been lobbying the court that his client’s father needed to go. He said in court papers that it would be the first and a substantial step towards Britney regaining her freedom and “ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.”

Rosengart was also clear in his recent filings that “Ms. Spears will not work while her father remains a conservator and that every day that goes by with him as conservator — every day and every hour — is one in which he causes his daughter anguish and pain.

Britney told the court herself in no uncertain terms on June 23 that her relationship with her father was almost masochistic. “He loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me. He loved the control, to hurt his own daughter. One hundred thousand percent, he loved it.”

Rosengart also asked the court to set a date for Britney’s conservatorship to be terminated in its entirety. He told Judge Penny that he was putting a transition team in place. In the interim, Penny has granted his request to appoint John Zabel, a certified public accountant, to serve as the temporary conservator over Britney’s estate until December 31.

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.