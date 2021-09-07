Britney Spears’s Father Jamie Petitions to End Conservatorship

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, has filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years, marking a huge victory for Britney in her years-long fight to regain control of her estate and life. In a court filing obtained by NBC and CNN, Jamie directly references his daughter’s testimony at court hearings over the summer, writing, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.” The petition goes on to detail Britney’s wishes to “control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight” and “be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.” The filing also acknowledges that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement that this development marks a “legal victory” and “vindication” for the singer, while also noting that “Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath.” Rosengart added that “we will also continue to explore all options.” Jamie’s decision to file the petition to end Britney’s conservatorship comes a month after the news that he would step down as conservator of Britney’s estate, though he noted at the time that “there are no urgent circumstances justifying [his] immediate suspension” and he would only step down “when the time is right.”