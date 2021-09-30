It’s BTS, Coldplay, and the Holograms in the ‘My Universe’ Video

Welcome to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres universe, no music allowed. “Once upon a time, many years from now … music is forbidden across the spheres,” reads a message at the beginning of the video for the band’s BTS linkup, “My Universe.” So of course Coldplay and BTS break some rules, performing the song from separate planets, hologrammed into each other’s performances thanks to a DJ on a spaceship. There’s even a third band of aliens and robots that joins in — just go with it. The song, released last week, is off Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, out October 15 and also featuring the single “Higher Power.”

