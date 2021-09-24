Coldplay, BTS Are an Arena-Pop Supergroup on ‘My Universe’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Coldplay and BTS both make soaring, arena-size pop anthems. And that’s exactly what the two groups delivered on their first collaboration, “My Universe,” off Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. The seven BTS boys joined the four members of Coldplay to make a big pop group and bigger pop song, produced by Max Martin and featuring the groups singing in both English and Korean. And that eminently shoutable chorus is one thing, but be sure to stick around for the fun synth outro. Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres is out in a few weeks, on October 15; in the coming days, the bands will take us further into the “My Universe” universe with a music video.