Cardi B Gives Birth to Second Child With Offset

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together on Saturday, September 4, per Cardi’s Instagram. “9/4/21,” she captioned the very sweet photo of herself and her husband with their son under a Louis Vuitton blanket. There’s no word yet on the name of the new baby, but no doubt it’ll be as memorable as their oldest child’s, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi announced her pregnancy back in June with a surprise baby bump reveal at the 2021 BET Awards, as one does. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement to People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” In addition to three-year-old Kulture, Offset also has three children from previous relationships.