Charli XCX Lets Another Good One Go, Drops ‘Good Ones’

“I always let the good ones go,” Charli XCX sings in the hook of her new single, “Good Ones.” Sure, she’s probably talking about love, but she could be talking about music, given the wealth of bangers she has let go into the world in recent years. That trend continues today, with the pop musician’s much-teased new song: an immediately hooky hit of synthesized thrills. “Good Ones” also comes with a video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, finding Charli serving looks at a funeral, as only she could. In a statement, Charli called “Good Ones” the beginning of a “new chapter” that “embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world — fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits.” The song comes after her 2020 album how i’m feeling now, made at the beginning of Charli’s pandemic quarantine.

