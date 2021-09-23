Non-Italian Non-Plumber Chris Pratt Will Be the Voice of Mario

Photo: Getty Images

It’s-a me, IP management! In a Nintendo Direct presentation this afternoon, the video game company announced that it will release its animated Mario movie next Christmas, with a voice cast that 1) is complete chaos and 2) features exactly zero Italians. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that Chris Pratt will take on the role of the iconic mustachioed plumber himself, with Charlie Day as his brother/sidekick/unpaid intern Luigi. Princess Peach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and (ok, this one is actually really good casting) Jack Black as Bowser. Rounding out the cast are Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen will appear as Donkey Kong and his grandfather Cranky Kong, respectively.

We guess we should all just be grateful Elon Musk and Grimes aren’t anywhere to be found on that cast list. But hey Nintendo, if you wanted a Hollywood Chris to play Mario, certified Italian hunk Chris Messina was RIGHT THERE.