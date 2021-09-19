Chris Rock Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Chris Rock has tested positive for COVID-19. Rock tweeted the news today with a pro-vaccination message, writing, “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.” Rock has been vocal about public-safety efforts throughout the coronavirus. In May of 2020, he appeared on a New York State press conference to promote mask wearing. Rock was also fully vaccinated. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2021, Rock joked about getting his Johnson & Johnson shot, saying “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic” in his efforts to get the shot early. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people.’”