All the Winners (So Far) of the Creative Arts Emmys

It was tens, tens, tens across the board on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are being held over two days and three ceremonies in Los Angeles. Clearly, the creative categories’ voting bodies went through a bit of a The Queen’s Gambit phase last year like the rest of us, because the Netflix series that made chessboards sell out led last night’s awards with seven wins. Blockbuster IP series The Mandalorian and WandaVision both earned multiple awards for a little mom-and-pop streaming operation called Disney+, and Pose’s series finale swept the contemporary hair, makeup, and costuming categories. Saturday Night Live won three Emmys including, disturbingly, a makeup win for the Elon Musk episode. Grimes as Princess Peach really did that. The Creative Arts Emmys continue on Sunday with afternoon and evening ceremonies. Below are all the winners from night one.

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose, “Series Finale”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton, “Art Of The Swoon”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph

Outstanding Interactive Program

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit, “Adjournment”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose, “Series Finale”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live, Host: Elon Musk

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WandaVision

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown, “Fairytale”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort, “Crazy”

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Pose, “Series Finale”

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Black Is King

The Masked Singer, “Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2”

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Fairytale”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners, “Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

Love, Death + Robots, “Snow in the Desert”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country, “Sundown”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”