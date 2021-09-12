All the Winners (So Far) of the Creative Arts Emmys

It was tens, tens, tens across the board on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are being held over two days and three ceremonies in Los Angeles. Clearly, the creative categories’ voting bodies went through a bit of a The Queen’s Gambit phase last year like the rest of us, because the Netflix series that made chessboards sell out led last night’s awards with seven wins. Blockbuster IP series The Mandalorian and WandaVision both earned multiple awards for a little mom-and-pop streaming operation called Disney+, and Pose’s series finale swept the contemporary hair, makeup, and costuming categories. Saturday Night Live won three Emmys including, disturbingly, a makeup win for the Elon Musk episode. Grimes as Princess Peach really did that. The Creative Arts Emmys continue on Sunday with afternoon and evening ceremonies. Below are all the winners from night one.
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Good Lord Bird
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Pose, “Series Finale”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton, “Art Of The Swoon”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph
Outstanding Interactive Program
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Queen’s Gambit, “Adjournment”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pose, “Series Finale”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live, Host: Elon Musk
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
WandaVision
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown, “Fairytale”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Country Comfort, “Crazy”
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Pose, “Series Finale”
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Black Is King
The Masked Singer, “Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2”
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Fairytale”
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners, “Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
Love, Death + Robots, “Snow in the Desert”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown”
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”