Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta After 11 Seasons

Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cynthia Bailey is stripping herself of her peach. The longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced on Instagram that she “made the very difficult and heartfelt decision” to depart ahead of the show’s 14th season. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she wrote in a message thanking Bravo, her cast, and her fans. Rumors of Bailey’s departure bubbled over the past few months, with the star addressing it on The Wendy Williams Show in June. “I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go,” she said. “God’s will, not my will, be done.” It’s unclear, according to her post, whether Bravo asked Bailey to leave; the rest of the RHOA cast has yet to comment on their fates for the upcoming season.

Bailey cited “the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories,” which surely include season 13’s Strippergate drama around the male strippers hired for her bachelorette party. But season 13 wasn’t the last fans will see of Bailey, with the housewife set to appear on the first season of Peacock series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was shot in Turks and Caicos earlier this year and features housewives past and present from across the franchise.