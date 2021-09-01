Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

More celebrities are doing the foxtrot over to Dancing With the Stars for season 30. After the series announced its first two dancers, performer JoJo Siwa and gymnast Sunisa Lee (the former will be paired with a woman pro dancer in the show’s first same-sex couple), it promised the full cast would be revealed on Good Morning America on September 8. But, as these things go, rumors abound, and four additional stars have already been reported for season 30 — stars being a term that covers everything from reality-show cast members to a talk-show host to a famous child turned influencer. TMZ reported on August 30 that longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta (and one-time Celebrity Apprentice) cast member Kenya Moore would be joining the show, following in the dance steps of many Real Housewives before her. The following day, while catching up with Siwa outside the DWTS studio, TMZ spotted another cast member thought to be The Talk host Amanda Kloots, a casting the outlet hasn’t been able to confirm but that would make sense, given that her former Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, a DWTS judge, has advocated for Kloots’s casting. Then, on September 1, Us Weekly reported that former Bachelor Matt James — of choosing-breaking-up-with-and-reuniting-with-the-woman-who-threw-that-antebellum-party fame — would also be following in the dance steps of many Bachelor(ette) leads before him and joining the show. And that same day, TMZ reported that Olivia Jade, YouTuber and embattled daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli, will be part of the cast too, in some attempt at a redemption arc after her involvement in the college-admissions scandal. (A redemption arc on DWTS? She’s far from the first of those.)

That leaves at least six more members of this already chaotic cast to be announced come September 8. (Here’s hoping casting already finished before Mike Richards started making headlines.) The landmark 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premieres September 20 on ABC.