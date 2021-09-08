Mel C and Cody Rigsby, set to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Photo: Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars has come a long way in 30 seasons. Case in point: Could you imagine Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli trying to fathom what a YouTuber or Peloton instructor was back in 2005? Now, for the show’s landmark 30th season, we’ve finally reached that moment, with a cast including multiple internet stars and, yes, even the series’s first Peloton instructor — sorry, cycling director — alongside the usual fare of singers, actors, and athletes. The show debuted the full cast on Good Morning America on September 8, after previously announcing that performer JoJo Siwa and gymnast Suni Lee would be in the cast, with Siwa in the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing. The announced cast confirmed some rumors, including that former Bachelor Matt James, YouTuber Olivia Jade (of college-admissions scandal fame), Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, The Talk host Amanda Kloots, former Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, and Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu will be competing. Additionally, the show announced Spice Girl Mel C, The Bold Type’s Melora Hardin, country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, wrestler the Miz, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove, and, yes, Peloton’s own Cody Rigsby will round out the cast. Stars, all of them!

Pro dancer pairings for the 15 celebrities will be announced during the show’s premiere, on September 20 — although Siwa’s partner, Jenna Johnson, has already been announced, and Green is rumored to be paired with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. As for the judges’ panel, Len Goodman returns for the 30th season, alongside fixtures Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (former Talk co-host with Kloots, so watch those scores extra closely), and Derek Hough, the former pro dancer who filled in for Goodman last season. And while we’re putting the word “star” in quote marks: Yes, Tyra Banks is returning to “host” as well.