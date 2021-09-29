Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Will Star in Macbeth on Broadway

Everyone’s doing Macbeth! Photo: Getty Images

We live in spooky times, and so naturally, we’re getting a surplus of productions of Macbeth. After wrapping up his time as James Bond in No Time to Die and taking a little jaunt to Greece to film Knives Out 2, Daniel Craig is heading to Broadway this spring to star in a new production of Macbeth alongside Ruth Negga (soon to be seen in Passing) as Lady Macbeth. Sam Gold, who recently directed Shakespeare with Glenda Jackson in King Lear, Oscar Isaac in Hamlet, and David Oyelowo and Craig in Othello, will direct the production. Barbara Broccoli, who also helms the Bond franchise, is producing. Craig was last seen on Broadway in Betrayal in 2013. Negga will be making her Broadway debut, though she’s no stranger to the stage or to Shakespeare, having recently starred as Hamlet in Hamlet.

This is the third major Macbeth production to be announced recently, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand starring in Joel Coen’s film adaptation coming out in December, while James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan are doing the play together in London. When it MacRains, it MacPours.

Macbeth will have scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special-effects design by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, and casting by David Caparelliotis, while Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci is the production stage manager. Macbeth will start performances at the Lyceum Theatre on March 29, 2022 and open on April 28, running for a total of 15 weeks. That’s right in time for Tonys season next year — a rude thing to have to think about, since we just finally got through dealing with the Tonys for the last Broadway season.