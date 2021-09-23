David Dobrik Says He’s ‘Stranded’ in Slovakia Because of Green Card Issues

Dobrik landed the TV show around three months after returning to YouTube amid sexual assault allegations. Photo: Scott Kirkland/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Should’ve stayed married to Jason’s mom? David Dobrik, the controversial YouTuber accused of creating a toxic work environment within his “Vlog Squad,” says he’s currently “stranded” in his home country, Slovakia. The 25-year-old vlogger had recently been on a European tour with his friends, documenting the travels for his vlog and the Discovery+ TV show Discovering David Dobrik. “Hi guys, sorry I haven’t been too active on social media,” he explained on his Instagram Story on September 22, per an Insider report. “Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it’s a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card.” The ten-episode series, which was announced earlier this month, is set to plot Dobrik’s first trip outside of the country as an adult, his reunion with family in Slovakia, and his apparently rocky journey to obtain a green card.

Dobrik is one of over 600,000 Americans protected by DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era policy allowing children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. without deportation. Dobrik previously explained to fans that under DACA he’s restricted from reentering the U.S. A green card would allow him to come and go freely. In his most recent vlog, Dobrik surprises his friends with the international trip, explaining that he got his green card. Now, it’s just him and his assistant, Taylor Hudson, in Slovakia. “This like a fucking scavenger hunt, so I’m apologizing because I can’t get any vlogs up or anything,” he explained on Wednesday. “I hope to return to the States soon. It’s like I’m lost. I’m literally stranded. Wish me luck.”

Dobrik’s latest opportunity comes less three months after he returned to YouTube. Dobrik took a hiatus at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained offline amid allegations of sexual assault against current and former members of the Vlog Squad. In March, a young woman alleged that she was given alcohol as a minor and raped by Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, 26, during a 2018 video shoot. No charges have been brought. Former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois, 26, had previously come forward with his own experience of sexual assault. In a June 2017 clip, Dobrik tells Francois he would be kissed by another member, Corinna Kopf, but he’s actually kissed by now-48-year-old Jason Nash.

Dobrik addressed the alleged assaults in two apology videos this spring. His channel was temporarily demonetized by YouTube as sponsors cut ties. Dobrik also stepped down as head of app Dispo. “I’m thrilled to bring more of David Dobrik’s special brand of fun and adventure to Discovery+ with this epic new event series,” Discovery executive vice-president Scott Lewers said, announcing the series earlier this month. Vulture has reached out to Discovery+ for comment.