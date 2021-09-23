Derry Girls to Graduate With Season Three

Photo: YouTube

Your favorite quintet of havoc-wreaking Irish high-schoolers is hitting the small screen for the last time. Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee announced on September 23 that the upcoming third season of her BBC Channel Four comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will be its last. “It was always the plan to say good-bye after three series,” McGee wrote on Twitter. Season two first aired in spring 2019, and its story ended just after the 1994 IRA ceasefire, with James also deciding to stick around in Derry rather than following his mother back to London. “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” McGee wrote. The writer, who has penned every episode of the series, added, “Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will forever be proud of everything it’s achieved.” To McGee, we say: sláinte, motherfucker!