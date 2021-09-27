secret weddings

Did Lena Dunham Get Married This Weekend?

Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Lena Dunham is the bride of her generation, or the bride of a generation. Maybe. People is reporting that Dunham married her boyfriend, musician Luis Felber. Dunham’s reps did not respond to People’s request for comment.

Felber makes music under the name Attawalpa. Dunham did a soft boyfriend reveal in the New York Times in April 2021. “It’s been a few months,” she said. “I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.” The couple made their red carpet debut at a Sundance London Zola screening in August of this year. Besides the perennial “sources,” People cites a post on Felber’s IG stories with the song “This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies as evidence of the nuptials. Dunham previously captioned a birthday post for Felber with lyrics to the song, perhaps the most romantic of Odessy and Oracle. Yes, even more than the one about the guy getting out of prison.

