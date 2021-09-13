Don’t Worry, Darling Teaser: When Harry Styles Met Scream-Queen Florence Pugh

We’re left troubled, unsettled, and, frankly, concerned after watching the teaser for Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature film, Don’t Worry Darling. The stans are not going to be chill about having to wait an entire year to see Florence Pugh and Harry Styles all over each other in the 1950s psychological thriller. Don’t Worry Darling centers on a housewife living in an experimental utopian community who starts to worry that her husband’s company is too good to be true. The teaser trailer, posted to Wilde’s Instagram on Monday, promises Pugh as the ultimate Stepford babe, a water-ballet number, and multiple near-death experiences. Wilde also stars alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll. Film Twitter, stay strong. Don’t Worry Darling, the film that gave us whatever Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are doing, moves into theaters on September 23, 2022.

