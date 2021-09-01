Drake Is Revealing Certified Lover Boy Features City-by-City

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Remember when every movie had an ARG attached to build hype, and you couldn’t call yourself a real cinephile if you didn’t go geocaching to find like, a Cloverfield bobblehead in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego? Well, that energy has transferred over to album releases. Hot on the heels of Tyler, the Creator’s billboard campaign for Call Me If You Get Lost and Taylor Swift’s cryptograms, Drake is teasing the Certified Lover Boy features with electronic billboards across the country. Billboards have been spotted in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Memphis, and Los Angeles — each one alluding to different artists being on CLB. New York’s announced “the GOAT” (Jay-Z); Atlanta’s gave us Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby; Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign were announced on a LA billboard; Yebba and Project Pat were announced in Memphis; and Lil Durk was announced in Chicago.

This billboard campaign is being viewed by many as a riposte to Kanye’s Donda release style. Rather than do big arena listening parties, Drake is playing it comparatively low key. Except for buying a billboard in Chicago, that’s drama.