Every Song on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Is a Certified Top-40 Hit

Photo: Drake/YouTube

Well, Drake still isn’t “Way 2 Sexy” for the charts. After boasting the largest album debut in over a year, and one of the biggest streaming weeks in music history, the rapper’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, has now broken a slew of records over on the Hot 100, too. For starters, Drake has a record-shattering nine songs in the top ten, besting his own record of seven Scorpion songs in 2018. He becomes the second artist ever to occupy the entire top five, alongside the Beatles, and the first artist to do it solely off debuts, breaking his previous record for debuting all three Scary Hours 2 songs in the top-three earlier this year. What’s more, all 21 songs off Certified Lover Boy debuted in the top 40, meaning Drake occupies a majority of the spots in that section of the chart.

At No. 1 is “Way 2 Sexy,” thanks to an absurd music video that was released alongside the album. The song features Young Thug and Future, becoming Thugger’s third and Future’s surprising first-ever No. 1, after a record 126 Hot 100 appearances. As for Drake, it’s his seventh chart topper, not to mention his fifth No. 1 debut, tying Ariana Grande for that record. Now just give him a few more years to shoot for the entire top 10.