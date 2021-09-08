Dustin Hoffman to Play a Golden-Age Studio Exec in Some Non-Mank Movie

Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Here’s one for the Hyde Park on Hudson set. Today, Deadline broke the news of an upcoming movie called Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood about George Bernard Shaw visiting Los Angeles in 1933 to negotiate selling the film rights to Pygmalion. Derek Jacobi will star as the Irish playwright, Eileen Atkins will play his wife, Aidan Turner will play Clark Gable, Dustin Hoffman will play MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer, and Sam Neill will play William Randolph Hearst.

This news comes at a time when we as a society have only barely just recovered from getting Manked last year, thanks to David Fincher’s own Golden Age Hollywood film that also featured actors playing real-life figures Mayer and Hearst. Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood is based on a play of the same name by Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman, and it will begin filming later this year after entering the Toronto International Film Festival sales market. Let this be your yearly reminder to revisit Hail, Caesar! Boy, is that flick a hoot.