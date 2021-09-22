Eddie Murphy Is Coming 2 a First-Look Film Deal With Amazon

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for the Celebration of Black Cinema

Eddie Murphy is breaking off a piece of Amazon’s endless budget. The comedian has signed a three-picture first-look film deal with Amazon Studios following the success of Coming 2 America on Prime Video. Under the deal, Murphy will star in three movies as well as develop original projects for Prime Video and Amazon Studios with the chance of starring. Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 comedy with Arsenio Hall, had a successful premiere for the streamer in March. “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.” Salke’s reign at Amazon has also brought on deals with Viola Davis, Jessica Simpson, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You get a deal, you get a deal! Everybody gets a deal!