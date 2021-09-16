Elton John Won’t Be Back on the Yellow Brick Road ’Til 2022 Due to Injury

Photo: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Back in 2018, Elton John announced a massive, three-year farewell tour, culminating in his retirement from touring in 2021. But since then, the universe has had other plans for the pop legend’s retirement, with John delaying the end of his tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and now, a recent injury. John posted a statement to Twitter saying he would be rescheduling the fall 2021 European leg of the tour (the first leg back since the pandemic began) to 2023, after a fall that hurt his hip. The singer-songwriter said he plans to have a surgery and undergo physical therapy afterward. That means John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will now return in January 2022, past its scheduled end date, for a North American leg, and will stretch well into 2023. “I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” John wrote. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.” In the meantime, at least there’ll be John’s upcoming Lockdown Sessions duets album, out October 22.

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021