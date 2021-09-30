Elton John, Stevie Wonder Go to Church on ‘Finish Line’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Nearly 40 years ago, Elton John worked with one of his musical heroes, Stevie Wonder, on the song “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” which featured Wonder on harmonica. A few years later, both featured on Dionne Warwick’s charity single “That’s What Friends Are For.” Now, decades later, the two piano men have recorded their first proper duet: “Finish Line,” off John’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions. It’s a groovy, gospel-tinged song, that rises to the occasion with a bit of help from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. The two music legends gushed over each other in statements on the track. “Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals,” John said. Wonder added, “And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line,’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience … I love it!!” The Lockdown Sessions, also featuring collabs with a slew of other musicians, is out October 22.