Brett Goldstein Wins Best Supporting (CGI) Actor

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tonight’s Emmys were a big step toward the robot takeover. Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy alongside his co-star Hannah Waddingham, who took Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Goldstein won against his other three co-stars in the same category: Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed. Waddingham embraced Goldstein as he went up to accept his award, and when he arrived onstage, he immediately brought up that he was “very, very specifically told [he’s] not allowed to swear.” Suspiciously, he did NOT discuss any other normal human traits in his speech.

The Apple TV+ original series won the first two awards of the night out of its twenty total nominations. Goldstein, a writer on Ted Lasso, also won the award for Television: Comedy Series at the 73rd Writers Guild of America Awards back in February. Hopefully, we’ll get a few more iconic Roy Kent moments before the eventual CGI takeover.