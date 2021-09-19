See Every Red Carpet Look from the 2021 Primetime Emmys

Let’s just take a minute to appreciate the return of red carpets. We’ll admit we’ll miss having a peak at celebrities’ elegantly organized home decor, but we can confidently say we won’t miss having to pretend like we enjoyed seeing them sitting in a Zoom meeting dressed in couture. Ninety-nine percent of them never gave us a full body shot of the look! Which is crucial! But with red carpets and this year’s Emmys in-person again, we expect quality looks because that’s Hollywood, baby. Check out all the Emmy 2021 looks below.