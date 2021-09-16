The 2021 Emmys Will Actually Be Easy to Stream. Here’s How.

Emmy winners getting to accept their awards in person this year? What a concept! Photo: Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As much as we admired the absolute kookiness of last year’s Zoomies, we’re excited to see everyone present and receive their awards from people not decked out in a dystopian hazmat suit — even if it did provide the night’s most incredible social-media meme. Instead, we’ll get a night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer with special appearances from stars like Jennifer Coolidge, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Catherine O’Hara, and a whoooole lot more as we celebrate all the television that kept us sane in 2020. Mj Rodriguez finally getting a nom for Pose! Thank you. WandaVision flying in and conjuring 23 nominations? That was, as Thanos once said, inevitable. It’s just exciting to have awards season back and swinging, baby.

Now, you may be wondering where can you watch this year’s show. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 19, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. So congrats, Paramount+ subscribers and fellow cord cutters! You can actually stream an awards show! It’s a programming shift from the Emmys broadcasts of old, and last year’s was the least-watched ever so it’s an interesting change. If you don’t have a subscription to the service, you can always try out Paramount+ for a free one-week trial before committing to a monthly subscription. Another option for cord cutters is subscribing to a streaming service with live television, like Hulu Live, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.