Woo-hoo! Jennifer Coolidge, grande dame of life, presented this year’s Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series while wearing one of the most fabulous capes we’ve ever laid eyes on. At least, she allegedly presented an award, as the audience gave her a standing ovation for about a minute before she talked about something that wasn’t, sadly, the time she tried to scatter her mother’s ashes in The White Lotus. “I want you all to know, nominees, that you’ve overcome the incredible handicap in this business of being men,” Coolidge remarked. “Bravo, gentlemen, wherever you are.” Consider this her practice run for next year’s inevitable win. Byeeeeee.

