This year marked the end of Conan O’Brien’s almost 30 years on late night, and many were hoping the Television Academy would throw a little recognition of that his way at this year’s Emmys. One such well wisher was the guy who wound up beating him, John Oliver. Last Week Tonight took both Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series on Sunday night, much to Oliver’s chagrin. “Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan,” he said in his acceptance speech, “so this is bittersweet.” Oliver thanked O’Brien for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers, which rudely excludes his work on The Wilton North Report. Oh well, we can’t have everything.

Related