Emmys 2021: The Complete Winners List

An in-person Emmys ceremony? With stars and creatives receiving their awards from someone not in a hazmat suit? What a concept! Unlike last year’s ceremony, this year’s Emmys brings all our television favorites together as we celebrate the TV that kept us sane in 2020. From Ted Lasso’s nomination domination to the limited series showdown between The Queen’s Gambit and Mare of Easttown, tonight is shaping up to be a good one. Here are your 2021 Primetime Emmy winners.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Drama Actress
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, The Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O.T. Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau
Pose, “Series Finale,” Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Steve Yockey
Girls5Eva, “Pilot,” Meredith Scardino
Hacks, “There Is No Line,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
PEN15, “Play,” Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!,” Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience,” Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, “Previously On,” Laura Donney
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water,” Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown, “Fairytale,” Benjamin Caron
The Crown, “War,” Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshall,” Jon Favreau
Pose, “Season Finale,” Steven Canals
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel
Hacks, “There Is No Line,” Lucia Aniello
Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” M.J. Delaney
Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
