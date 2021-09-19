Emmys 2021: The Complete Winners List

Congrats to you, Evan Peters. Photo: CBS

An in-person Emmys ceremony? With stars and creatives receiving their awards from someone not in a hazmat suit? What a concept! Unlike last year’s ceremony, this year’s Emmys brings all our television favorites together as we celebrate the TV that kept us sane in 2020. From Ted Lasso’s nomination domination to the limited series showdown between The Queen’s Gambit and Mare of Easttown, tonight is shaping up to be a good one. Here are your 2021 Primetime Emmy winners.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Actress

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, The Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O.T. Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

﻿The Boys, “What I Know,” Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown, “War,” Peter Morgan

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Home,” Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country, “Sundown,” Misha Green

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Jon Favreau

Pose, “Series Finale,” Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

﻿The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Steve Yockey

Girls5Eva, “Pilot,” Meredith Scardino

Hacks, “There Is No Line,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

PEN15, “Play,” Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso, “Pilot,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

﻿I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel

Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank

WandaVision, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!,” Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience,” Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision, “Previously On,” Laura Donney

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

﻿Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water,” Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown, “Fairytale,” Benjamin Caron

The Crown, “War,” Jessica Hobbs

The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshall,” Jon Favreau

Pose, “Season Finale,” Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

﻿B Positive, “Pilot,” James Burrows

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency,” Susanna Fogel

Hacks, “There Is No Line,” Lucia Aniello

Mom, “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak,” James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, “Biscuits,” Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, “The Hope That Kills You,” M.J. Delaney

Ted Lasso, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Anthology, or Movie

﻿Hamilton, Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You, “Ego Death,” Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes,” Sam Miller

Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit, Scott Frank

The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Matt Shakman