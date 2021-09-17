Between The Humans and Only Murders in the Building, we’re enjoying an autumn of Jayne Houdyshell, may we be thankful for that. A24 has put out a trailer for its film adaptation of the Tony-winning play by Stephen Karam, who also directs this version. In it, Beanie Feldstein’s family gathers at her Chinatown apartment with her boyfriend (played by Steven Yeun) for a holiday meal, though an atmosphere of dread hangs over the whole experience. The rest of the cast includes Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, and June Squibb, as well as Jayne Houdyshell, who won a Tony for her stage performance and is the only returning member of the Broadway cast. The Broadway run of the play and film were originally produced by Scott Rudin, who has stepped back from his film and theater projects after accusations of abuse toward his subordinates. The film version will premiere in theaters on November 24 and will also air on television on Showtime.