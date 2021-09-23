Samantha Bee Will Go Full Frontal for Another Season

Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Enable the adult settings on your DVR, because Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, a recent Jeopardy! clue, has been renewed for a seventh season on TBS. The network confirmed today that the new season will debut in January 2022 and move to a Thursday night time slot. Full Frontal’s renewal also cements Bee as the current longest-serving female host in late-night TV — her show debuted in 2016 — ahead of the likes of Amber Ruffin and Lilly Singh. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week,” Bee said in a statement. “I warned you I was tenacious.” Something that’s also tenacious? Bee Movie. Ya like jazz?