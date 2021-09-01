Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes’s Husband of Over 20 Years, Dead at 66

Gregg and NeNe Leakes. Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images for The Lenny Zakim Fund

Gregg Leakes, husband to Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, has died “peacefully” at home, surrounded by family. He was 66. Ernest Dukes, a family friend and publicist, confirmed the news with a statement to People. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife NeNe Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.” The Leakeses were married for over 20 years. They divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013. They share one son together, 22-year-old Brentt. NeNe Leakes opened up about her husband’s declining health in an Instagram video on Saturday, saying, “My husband is transitioning to the other side.” The following day, she wrote “Broken” along with heartbroken emojis. Gregg Leakes, who was diagnosed with stage-three colon cancer in 2018, was in remission for two years. In June, NeNe shared that he had been hospitalized and underwent surgery. Known for supporting his wife through Real Housewives drama onscreen and off, Gregg Leakes was an entrepreneur as well as a family man. “I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man,” Andy Cohen tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”