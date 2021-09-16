Gwendoline Christie to Play a Very Tall Principal on Netflix’s Wednesday

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie has signed on to join Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday. Netflix broke the news on Twitter, adding that Christie would play Larissa Weems — the principal at Wednesday’s school “who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams.” As previously reported, Morticia will be played by Casa Zeta Jones entrepeneuse Catherine Zeta-Jones. Luis Guzmán will play her amour Gomez. And Wednesday herself will be played by Netflix workhorse Jenna Ortega. Ortega has previously worked on You, Yes Day, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous for the streamer.

Wednesday will be set at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.” As the principal, it seems pretty likely that Christie will be invested in ensuring that the supernatural mystery remains mysterious. It’s a natural fit for Christie, whose Star Wars character was essentially the Vice Principal of Storm Troopers.

Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of Wednesday — she will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams. pic.twitter.com/R1OHFXDmYE — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2021